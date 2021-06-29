A Ford Escort that was once given to Princess Diana as an engagement gift has sold for £52,640 at auction. The car was gifted to her by Charles, Prince of Wales, two months before they married in 1981.

The vehicle - a 1981 silver 1.6L Ghia saloon - was sold on Tuesday in an online auction after the owner kept its origins a secret for 20 years.

It was purchased by a telephone bidder for £52,640, exceeding the pre-auction estimate of £30,000 to £40,000.