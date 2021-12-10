Cute moment woman proposes to partner by faking injury on softball pitch

This is the cute moment a woman proposed to her partner by faking an injury on the softball pitch.

Sara Riou and Jacinta Comande have been dating for two years and wanted to make their proposal one to remember.

Halfway through a softball league match, Sara fell to the ground, pretending to be injured, prompting Jacinta to run on the field.

The video shows Sara getting up on one knee, and asking Jacinta to marry her to which the players and the crowd then burst into applause as the couple shares a hug.

