Celebrity baker Prue Leith educates the nation on digital cookies

Renowned celebrity baker Prue Leith has teamed up with Avast to help educate the nation on internet cookies.

Leaning into her skill set, The Great British Bake Off judge has created a limited-run of chocolate chip cookies come complete with hints, tips and tricks on how to navigate the digital variety.

New research shows that over a third of Brits don’t actually know what internet cookies are or what they do, with more than four in five UK adults accepting cookies on a website without reading any of the policies or making any changes.

