Members of the public got their first glimpse of the new statue of Princess Diana on Friday, as the gardens of Kensington Palace were reopened.

Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled the monument of their late mother at a private ceremony on Thursday morning, as royal fans watched from afar.

More than 100 visitors flocked to the Sunken Garden 24 hours later, with some queuing for two hours to admire the statue, which shows the Princess of Wales surrounded by three children to represent the universality and generational impact of her work.