Puppy has facial injury that makes him look like ‘grumpy old man’

A puppy with a facial injury that makes him look like a “grumpy old man” has been rescued from an animal shelter in Texas.

The adorable pooch, named Newt, lost his entire upper snout when his mother bit his face shortly after birth.

His original owners couldn’t afford healthcare, so surrendered him to a rescue center, where he caught the eye of Liesl Wilhardt after they shared his story.

Wilhardt, who lives over 3,000 miles away in Oregon, fell in love with Newt and soon adopted him.

