The Queen announced that it is her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne.

In her Platinum Jubilee message that celebrates her 70th year as head of state, she said: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

