The Queen has launched her own range of royal dog biscuits.

The monarch has approved a line of canine treats, called “Game Bones”, made with meat from the grounds surrounding Sandringham House.

The biscuits are also flavoured with royal venison, made with game from the royal estate.

Each pack will cost £4.99 and the paper bag even features the royal seal.

While the biscuits do not contain any additives or preservatives, they are recommended for “occasional use” and as a pet “training aid”.