A group of raccoons has become obsessed with their ‘Grandma Linda’ after the loving parent adopted a batch of wildlife animals to domesticate them.

Daughter Nikki, who recorded the video for Geobeats, is a veterinarian who rescues raccoons and tells of how her mum Linda fell in love with the furry creatures: ‘She loves just watching them and caring for them’.

The duo has rehabbed over fifteen baby raccoons over the course of six years revealing that ‘you try not to get attached but they’re so loving’.