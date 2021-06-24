Funny footage shows a rampaging cockerel chasing a shocked mother and her five-year-old son round their garden to keep them away from his hens.

Charlie and Alfie Thorpe wanted to collect some eggs from their chickens in West Yorkshire, but instead, provoked the rooster to chase them up the garden path.

“He’s usually not like that. He’s quite domesticated. When he gets fed, he likes to be stroked,” Bettina Croft said.

“He just suddenly decided he didn’t want Charlie and Alfie near the hens because he has all these little ‘girlfriends’ around him.”