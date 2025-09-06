Rick Astley in coughing fit with Ronan Keating coming to his aid on The One Show

Watch as Rick Astley has a coughing fit live on air as Ronan Keating comes to his aid.

Appearing on The One Show on Friday (5 September), the pair’s discussion about their respective music careers was brought to a standstill when Astley got a tickle in his throat.

Mid-sentence, the “Never Gonna Give You Up” singer reached for a glass of water and admitted: “I’m having a coughing fit actually.”

The former Boyzone member proceeded to pat Astley on the back and hand him more water as the singer struggled to get his words out.

“I don’t know what’s happened to my voice”, he choked, before co-host JB Gill interjected and said: “Alright we'll just let you get your voice back.”