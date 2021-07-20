Prince Harry is writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” to be published in late 2022.

The book will be an “accurate and wholly truthful" account of his life to date according to publisher Random House, but it's reported that the royal family is "concerned" about what he will reveal.

"The royal family is shaken up," a source told Us Weekly, suggesting that Prince Charles and Prince William are "particularly concerned" about what Harry will write.

The source also added that Harry's recent streak of criticisms were "bad enough" already.