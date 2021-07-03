With prices soaring in crisis-hit Lebanon, Sherine can no longer afford sanitary pads in light of Lebanon's worst financial crisis in decades.

With more than half of the population living below the poverty line, this has triggered for a desperate hunt for affordable alternatives.

Every month, she is forced to make her own using baby nappies or even rags.

Packs of sanitary pads cost between 13,000 and 35,000 Lebanese pounds which is between 8.60 and 23 dollars.

The price of menstrual pads has risen by almost 500 % since the start of a financial crisis.