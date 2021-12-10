Santa Claus and his elf abseil down Brighton Viewing Tower

Santa Claus and an elfin helper were filmed landing 531ft in the air on the British Airways i360 Viewing Tower on Brighton beach.

The festive giants were then seen abseiling down to reach the glass pod at 450ft to which they celebrated the accomplishment by doing a dance.

The stunt was to promote British Airways “Santa Flights” and is described as “the ultimate festive family experience this Christmas, escape to 450ft above Brighton with Santa in our festive viewing pod!”.

