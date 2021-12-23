CCTV catches mysterious Santa leaving candy canes on cars during dead of night

A mystery secret Santa has been caught on CCTV spreading Christmas cheer by leaving festive treats for residents in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Baffled locals in Holbrooks, Coventry, were left scratching their heads when candy canes suddenly appeared overnight outside their homes last week.

Comical footage shows Santa and an accomplice dressed as a giant Christmas tree making the drop-offs around Alderney Close in the middle of the night.

Families say their children have been delighted when they awoke to discover sweets left behind on their mums and dads cars ahead of the big day.

