Santa Claus descends in sleigh from Rio’s Sugar Loaf mountain

Santa Claus descended from the iconic Sugar Loaf mountain, overlooking some of Rio de Janeiro’s most spectacular views, riding a sled and bringing Christmas cheer for the holiday season.

Delighted children clutched their “wish letters” as they watched Santa ride in on a Christmas sled-themed cable car.

After a warm welcome, Santa posed for pictures with the children, including inside a 1912 historic cable car, specially decorated for the festivities.

Saturday’s event was part of Christmas celebrations at the Sugar Loaf and Urca Mountain, with free activities for children, including plays and storytelling.

