Crash test dummy shows dangers of using e-scooters

An e-scooter could cause a fatal injury after hitting a pedestrian at just 15.5mph, a crash test has revealed.

The experiment showed that the initial impact with a pedestrian could cause moderate injury such as lacerations or major bruising.

However, if the pedestrian were to hit their head on the ground as a result of the collision, the injuries sustained are highly likely to be fatal.

The independent study was carried out by crash test provider UTAC, and commissioned by Guide Dogs, to raise awareness of the risks of illegally-used, privately-owned e-scooters.

