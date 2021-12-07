'Scuba Claus' makes surprise visit to Malta's National Aquarium

Scuba Claus makes a surprise visit and plunges into a huge fish tank in Malta’s National Aquarium in Qawra.

Wearing a black wetsuit completed by diving equipment instead of his usual red suit, with flippers and a snorkel over his white beard, Santa Claus was seen handing out treats to sharks and fish.

The aquarium is located in the northern part of the island of Qawra, and hosts more than 175 different species of various animals, including fish, mollusks, reptiles and insects.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here