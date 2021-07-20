A cat owner who thought stray moggies were to blame for her pet’s vanishing food caught the real perpetrator on camera – a brazen seagull.

The greedy bird is seen walking to the pet food bowl and pecking away at its contents. When the thief notices the homeowner approaching, it scrambles off and runs out the back door into the garden.

Kathy Oxenham, 59, from Exeter, Devon, told SWNS that she was “gobsmacked” to discover why her cat Ziggy’s food has been disappearing for months.