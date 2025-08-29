Video shows inside Selena Gomez’s bachelorette ahead of Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez shared a glimpse of her bachelorette party ahead of her upcoming wedding to Benny Blanco.

The Emilia Perez star, 33, and the record producer, 37, announced their engagement in December 2024 with an Instagram post showing off Gomez's huge diamond ring. The pair have been publicly dating since June 2023.

Gomez uploaded a carousel to Instagram on Thursday, 28 August, showing her pre-wedding celebrations in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her friends.

A video in the post showed "Mrs Levin" in balloons, in reference to Blanco's real name — Benjamin Levin.