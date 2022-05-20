Sophia Smith Galer on cyberflashing, catcalling and consent

TikToker and award-winning reporter, Sophia Smith Galer, explains why cyberflashing and catcalling are consent issues. This episode of Millennial Love was recorded during a live event held at Waterstones Gower Street in London. Her new book, Losing It: Sex Education for the 21st Century, explores myths around sex and is out now.

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by child sexual abuse, call Childline on their helpline for children and young people who need to talk. Phone: 0800 1111

The Victim Support helpline provides emotional and practical help to victims or witnesses of any crime, whether or not it has been reported to the police. Phone: 0808 16 89 111 (24/7)