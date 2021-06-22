An animal grooming business in America has taken on the mammoth task of shearing a very woolly sheep.

The sheep, nicknamed, ‘Potato’ had his thick coat trimmed down by Right Choice Shearing in Texas.

Darian McRose filmed the video and told SWNS, “Our main focus is to make sure that we don’t nick the sheep. An obese one like this can be very problematic. I was just glad to get all that off of him.

He added, “I never anticipated so many people would be wowed by this chunky sheep.”