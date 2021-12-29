Sikh man wears traditional robes to ceremony after being called to the bar

A Sikh man has gone viral after wearing his traditional robes while being called to the bar.

Lovejoyt Singh, 24, completed the first stages of law training and wore his bana as he collected his certificate during a special ceremony at Temple Church, London.

"In this profession, you often don't see anything beyond the realms of tradition," Singh said.

"But after all these years of hard work, my community is very proud of what I have achieved so being called to the bar in my robes is a privilege."

Sign up to our newsletters here.