An astronaut from the European Space Agency has shared stunning images of Earth from above, in 12,500 images taken from the International Space Station (ISS) in 2014. The timelapses were generated from photos taken by Alexander Gerst, who captured the views while he was conducting experiments and docking space crafts over the course of six months on the ISS. The incredible footage shows the planet’s orbit, as well as thunderstorms, auroras and the world lit up by city lights at night.