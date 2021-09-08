‘French Spider-Man’ Alain Robert climbed a tower in the La Défense business district on the outskirts of Paris to protest the Covid health pass.

The 60-year-old was arrested more than an hour into his equipment-free climb and placed in police custody at midday for "endangering the lives of others".

The daredevil said: “It’s a climb against the health pass, which annoys everyone. It is an attack on fundamental freedoms, this pass is a disgrace”.

Previously in March 2020, Mr.Robert climbed to the top of the Agbar Tower in Barcelona to protest against the ‘fear’ caused by Covid.