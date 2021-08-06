A Starbucks employee shared a video on TikTok of the ridiculous request someone put in to make a drink in the coffee chain.

The beverage they requested was so large it wouldn’t fit in any of the cups – so the employees had to create a makeshift container using two of the larger cups, and some sticky tape.

The drink cost a whopping $29.62 (£21.28) and included a long list of extra additions, including five shots of espresso and various different types of milk and syrup.