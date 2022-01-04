‘Fearless’ elderly woman chucks huge stranded swan over bridge

A "fearless" elderly woman rescued a swan trapped on a Berlin bridge by throwing it over the edge.

Footage captures the woman approaching the huge bird pacing across the Admiralbrücke bridge.

She restrains the white-winged creatures while it attempts to flee her.

Onlookers are heard gasping as the "dangerous" bird hisses at the woman.

After managing to grasp its wings, she wraps her arms around the bird's body, picks it up and throws it over the side of the bridge.

The bird lands in the water and begins swimming towards its companion to be reunited.

Sign up to our newsletters.