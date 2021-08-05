Strictly Come Dancing's Bruno Tonioli has dismissed suggestions relaxed restrictions on arrivals from the US mean he is returning as a judge on the show.

People fully vaccinated in the US and most of the EU will no longer have to quarantine upon arrival in the UK.

Tonioli, who lives in the US and is also a judge on Dancing With The Stars, remains unable to take part in this year's show due to pandemic travel uncertainty.

It comes after former professional partner Anton Du Beke joined the Strictly judging panel for this series.