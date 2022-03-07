Strictly star Ugo Monye stars in new documentary No Woman No Try

Strictly Come Dancing contestant and rugby professional, Ugo Monye, is one of many sporting legends starring in a brand new documentary.

Coming to Prime Video on 25 March, No Woman No Try follows the 2020/21 female rugby season, and examines how the sport is making progress across a range of issues.

Also featured are Shaunagh Brown, Zainab Alema, Stefania Evans and Sue Anstiss, who all champion change and inspire a diverse pool of role models for future generations.

The documentary is inspired by the #IAmEnough movement from 2020, started by director Victoria Rush.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.