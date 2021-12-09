10ft-long fish the 'size of surf board' lurks near paddlers

A video captures a behemoth "10ft long" fish the "size of a surfboard" lurking near paddlers off the US coastline.

Rich German and Matt Wheaton were in the sea near Laguna Beach, California, when they encountered the giant white sunfish swam over.

Footage captures the inquisitive two finned fish up close and personal after one of the boarders places his go-pro underwater.

Mr German said: "It’s hard to compare a sunfish to other creatures because they are so bizarre-looking.

"They look like a mutilated shark that got bitten in half."

Sign up to our newsletters.