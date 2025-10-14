How this simple sweetcorn trick can reveal a lot about your gut health

A doctor has explained how a simple sweetcorn trick can reveal a lot about your gut health.

Doctor Hilary Jones, who regularly appears on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, explained more about the test involving a small number of sweetcorn kernels.

“Sweetcorn is not digested by the gut,” he explains. “It comes out at the other end looking very much the same.

“If passing in 12 to 24 hours, your gut is probably pretty healthy, but if longer you might be having a bit of a sluggish gut.”

He added: “It is a way of assessing bowel transit time, with the time it takes to go through.”