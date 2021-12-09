Taxi drivers form UK’s first ‘cabbie choir’ to raise money for disadvantaged children

A group of London taxi drivers have joined forces with FREE NOW to become the UK’s first "Cabbie Choir", aiming to keep the tradition of carol singing alive while raising money for disadvantaged children this Christmas.

The festive fleet first surprised crowds at Victoria Park with their rendition of Deck the Halls and will be putting on a special performance at Burlington Arcade on Friday 17 December.

Proceeds from the event will go to the London Taxi Drivers’ Charity for Children - which runs outings and collects funds for special needs and disadvantaged children.

