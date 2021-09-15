A teenager in Ohio went to the hospital thinking she had appendicitis, but the doctors diagnosed her with something very different.

Nadia Rhoads, 19, said she got cramps in her back and side and went to the emergency room, where she was told she was in labour and eight centimetres dilated.

"I was surprised and in shock, especially because I was in labour already so there was no time to prepare anything,” she said.

The teen said she never suspected she was pregnant, as she was on birth control and hadn’t gained any weight.