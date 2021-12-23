Lickable ‘tele-taste’ TV screen created by Japanese professor

A TV screen capable of imitating food flavours has been created by a Japanese professor. Taste the TV was invented by Homei Miyashita, from Meiji University, who hopes it will generate the experience of "eating at a restaurant on the other side of the world, even while staying at home". The device uses 10 flavour canisters - made up of types such as sweet, salty and savoury - to generate a taste, which is then sprayed onto a film for an individual to lick.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here