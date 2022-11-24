Why do Americans celebrate Thanksgiving?

Turkeys, Black Friday, and novelty parade blimps all come to mind when one thinks of Thanksgiving - but what is the historical significance of the holiday?

Americans sit down to enjoy a traditional meal every year on the fourth Thursday in November, typically including bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries, pumpkin pie, and of course, the aforementioned turkey.

The spread is believed to pay homage to a 1621 harvest feast shared by the English colonists of Plymouth and the native Wampanoag people.

This video walks us through the celebration which is rich in legend and symbolism.

