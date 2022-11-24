Paula Abdul performs at Macy’s Thanksgiving parade in New York City

Paula Abdul performed her hit song “Straight Up” for Macy’s annual Thanksgiving parade in New York City on Thursday, 24 November.

The singer, 60, dressed in a sequin jumpsuit, was flanked by a group of dancers on a Turkey float who helped her carry out a flip as part of her routine.

Abdul sang her 1988 tune to the delight of Flavor Flav, who cheered her on from the audience in Manhattan.

