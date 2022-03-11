Santa Fe city guide: A snowy day in New Mexico

Santa Fe is New Mexico's hub of arts, culture, food and so much more. From the historic city plaza to hiking in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, you'll never be short of entertainment. The Independent traveled to the state's capital city, amid a bout of snowy weather, to explore all it has to offer.

The inaugural Santa Fe Literary Festival will be taking place between 20-23 May 2022. For more on the festival visit our Santa Fe Literary Festival section by clicking here or visit the festival’s website here. To find out more about buying tickets click here.