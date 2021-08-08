A clever cow has stunned members of a Kenyan village by teaching itself how to drink water from a tap.

Dicken Muchena, who recorded the video, says he heard a story about a cow that had “mastered the art of opening and closing a tap to take a drink” and travelled 300km to see it for himself.

“As the cow was released to graze outside I followed it and sure enough it went to the tap and did its magic to my amusement. I was recording in awe the whole time,” he said.