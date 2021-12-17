‘Alright bruv’: Mother stunned by baby's first words

A mum has been left shocked after her newborn baby was filmed uttering “alright, bruv” as his first words. Carmen Bish, from Kent, was listening to her nine-month-old son Bode babbling with her partner Keiren when the phrase was caught on camera. “We didn’t even notice at first! We were showing my parents the video and I thought I heard him say something, so I played it again and we all burst out laughing. I can’t believe his first words were ‘alright bruv’,” said Carmen.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here