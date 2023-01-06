Hilarious moment indignant toddler confronts mother over lack of ‘fresh’ milk

A mother captured the hilarious moment her indignant toddler confronted her over the freshness of the milk she was given.

The unimpressed three-year-old can be seen with her hands on hips challenging her mother over the quality of her drink in this clip.

“I’m not happy now,” little Waliya Mehdi says, before engaging in a heated debate with 32-year-old Fatima.

Despite knowing that the milk was, indeed, fresh, Fatima brings the standoff to an end by suggesting she pours it again in front of the toddler.

