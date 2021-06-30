A specially-trained golden retriever uses the toilet like a human whenever her owners aren’t around to take her for a walk.

Footage shows Tokyo propping herself up in the bathroom to relieve herself. Alejandro Rodriguez Corrales explained how he trained the smart dog to use the toilet.

“I taught her when she was little. She’s my girlfriend’s dog, but I like to teach her different tricks,” he said.

“At first I’d prop her up on the toilet and give her treats when she went. It was a very difficult and long process, but I was very patient.”