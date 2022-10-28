Elon Musk buys Twitter: Which banned celebrity accounts could be reinstated?

Elon Musk completed his $44bn takeover of Twitter on Thursday, 27 October, firing three top executives.

The billionaire closed the deal before a Friday 5pm deadline to avoid a showdown in court.

Musk has previously declared an interest in relaxing moderation controls on the platform, and hinted that he would reinstate former president Donald Trump and other figures who have been permanently banned from Twitter, a move which he said was a “mistake.”

Here’s who could return to the platform as Musk begins his reign.

