US reaches 70% vaccine rate for adults but Covid cases continue to rise

The US on Monday (2 August) reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot in the arms of 70 per cent of American adults – a month later than planned and met with a surge of cases of the Delta variant.

Louisiana ordered nearly everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks again in all indoor public settings, including schools and colleges, and other cities and states followed suit in reinforcing restrictions as the US combats another wave of the virus.