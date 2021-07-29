A US marine has been filmed bursting into tears after his sister revealed she was pregnant during an emotional FaceTime call.

Alexa Jimenez, 22, face-timed her brother Antonio Rodriguez Jr., a US marine stationed close to 1500 miles away to share the good news.

Antonio, who is originally from Texas, is seen immediately welling up at the sight of Alexa's positive pregnancy test.

Alexa added: “I started crying with him.

"We are very close and I was excited to tell him. His reaction made me cry tears of joy.

“Having a bond with your siblings is the best thing ever.”