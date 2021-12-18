Mum turns home into real-life gingerbread house

A Christmas-mad mum has transformed her home into a real-life gingerbread house.

Virginia Hoffman spent "hundreds of hours" festooning her property into a vision from a fairytale.

Homemade decorations include candy canes, giant gumdrops, peppermint swirls, huge chocolate and wafer cookies, and an oversized gingerbread man.

Interior designer Virginia says her daughter, son-in-law, and their children all were involved, as well as her husband, who is a professional artist.

Hoffman said: “It was a lot of work, but each year it is fulfilling to see it completed and feel like a lot was accomplished with imagination".

