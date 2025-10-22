Kids at school called me thick but I had dyslexia, says Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has revealed she was bullied during her school days, with children calling her “thick”.

Appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday (22 October) to promote her new Netflix documentary Victoria Beckham, the fashion designer revealed she “internalised” the teasing which made her “more and more shy”.

Beckham, a self diagnosed dyslexic, said that she also struggled academically and suffers from dyscalculia - a learning difficulty that affects a person's ability to understand and use numbers.

“All those things that weren't recognised when I was a kid, they just called me thick,” she said.