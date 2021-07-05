Working in hospitality can be a challenge, but one waiter from Isreal has mastered his craft.

Mohammad Zeedat can carry an ‘insane’ amount of dishes to serve the people at his restaurant and one clip that has gone viral shows him holding at least 33 plates at once.

After picking up the food from the kitchen, he then takes it out to the front of house, no doubt leaving the customers stunned.

Describing his unique plate-carrying technique, Mohammad says: "Why go back to the kitchen again and again when you can serve all the customers in one go?”