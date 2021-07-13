Commerce ecosystem, Square Inc, have confirmed they aim to develop a hardware wallet that will make owning cryptocurrency like Bitcoin “more mainstream”.

The project was announced via a Twitter exchange between Hardware Lead Jesse Dorogusker and CEO Jack Dorsey last week.

“We have decided to build a hardware wallet and service to make bitcoin custody more mainstream,” Dorogusker said in a recent interview.

“This community’s response to our thread about this project has been awesome - encouraging, generous, collaborative and inspiring.”

Dorsey further confirmed the news on social media, tweeting: “We’re doing it.”