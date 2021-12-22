Rare waterspout dumps 'hundreds' of fish on family's front garden

A stunned family discovered a rare waterspout dumped hundreds of sprat fish on their front garden.

Hilly and John Boutloup were shocked one night to find a couple of small fish on their balcony and initially dismissed it, blaming a seagull, but the next morning discovered fish everywhere around their property.

Experts on the Channel Island of Jersey where they live say the fish were picked up by a waterspout at sea then dumped on their home.

Watersprouts are essentially mini-tornados, which take up water vapour from the sea and transport it into the clouds.

