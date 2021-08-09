Couples were put to the test in Hungary this weekend as husbands and wives took part in the nation's wife-carrying race.

Dozens of husbands carried their wives over rough terrain and through giant muddy puddles during the country's second wife-carrying contest.

Couples prepare for months on end ahead of the challenging race.

The wife-carrying tradition has roots in Viking lore but was recently established in Finland, where it has taken place since the 1990s.

With fewer coronavirus restrictions in place, this year’s race attracted around 40 married couples.