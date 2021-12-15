Dozens of feral hogs wreak havoc in Texas neighbourhood during invasion

Dozens of feral hogs wreaked havoc as they invaded a neighbourhood in Southeastern Texas.

Surveillance footage captures the dozens-deep pack of feral hogs causing serious damage to the Sienna neighbourhood as they raced down suburban streets.

The feral animals run across the yard during their nighttime invasion, with one letting out a loud squal.

Homeowners have been faced with destruction in the path of the pigs.

Sienna officials offer recommendations for residents, but as the hogs are wild and invasive, it's not within Sienna’s ability to remove them.

